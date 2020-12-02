SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Featurettes Spotlight Dr. Robotnik & More; Plus New Japanese Poster & Updated Tracking
Paramount Pictures' upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog looks set for quite the opening weekend, as Variety reports that early tracking is currently projecting a four-day launch in the $40 million to $45 million range, while Box Office Pro is a little more bullish on the title and is estimating a debut in the $50 million to $60 million range over the course of the four-day Presidents' Day weekend.
Ahead of tomorrow night's highly anticipated theatrical debut of Sonic the Hedgehog, Paramount Pictures has released three new featurettes for the film, spotlighting Dr. Robotnik, Sonic's shoes and more!
It's still far too early to say where the film will ultimately open, but things are certainly looking up for the Jeff Fowler-directed production and with its modest $95 million production budget, an opening even on the lower end of that spectrum would be a strong start for the highly anticipated live-action/CGI adaptation of the classic video game.
Meanwhile, after a lackluster debut, Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will look to rebound this weekend, but is currently positioned to only rake in another $13 million to $16 million, which is not exactly promising.
Check out some new featurettes and an international poster for the movie below. Do you plan on seeing Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters?
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog features:
Director: Jeff Fowler
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman
James Marsden as Tom Wachowski
Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski
Adam Pally in an undisclosed role
Neal McDonough as Major Bennington
Lee Majdoub as Stone
Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Debs Howard in an undisclosed role
Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role
Riff Raff in an undisclosed role
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theaters February 14
