SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Featurettes Spotlight Dr. Robotnik & More; Plus New Japanese Poster & Updated Tracking

Sonic the Hedgehog features:

Director: Jeff Fowler

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski

Adam Pally in an undisclosed role

Neal McDonough as Major Bennington

Lee Majdoub as Stone

Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl

Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role

Debs Howard in an undisclosed role

Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role

Riff Raff in an undisclosed role