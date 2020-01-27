SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: First Official Clip & New Posters Released Along With Wiz Khalifa-Led Music Video

With tickets going on sale over the weekend, Paramount Pictures has released the first official clip from Jeff Fowler's eagerly awaited Sonic the Hedgehog
.
Also, thanks to some well-deserved goodwill earned by the filmmakers for going back to the drawing board and redesigning the iconic video game hero, the film is currently tracking for a 4-day opening in the $41 million to $47 million range over the course of Valentine's Day weekend. This would be a pretty stellar start for the long-awaited film, which reportedly
carries a $95 million production budget.
On another note, during the Grammys last night, Paramount debuted the film's electrifying official theme song, "Speed Me Up," which is a joint collaboration between Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child. The music video sees the four popular hip hop artists transformed into 16-bit characters and joining Sonic on his latest adventure.
To check out new character posters, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) or NEXT button below!
Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation
) voices the titular speedster, Sonic, who finds himself on a mission to save two worlds - his and ours.
Jim Carrey (Kidding
) stars as the villain of the picture, Dr. Ivo Robotnik, who has nefarious plans in store for our fan-favorite speedster.
James Marsden (X-Men
) stars as Sonic's first human friend, Tom Wachowski, a cop that finds himself entangled in Sonic's hijinks.
Tika Sumpter (Nobody's Fool
) stars as Tom's wife Annie Wachowski, who will also lend a helping hand to the high-speed hedgehog.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog features:
Director: Jeff Fowler
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman
James Marsden as Tom Wachowski
Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski
Adam Pally in an undisclosed role
Neal McDonough as Major Bennington
Lee Majdoub as Stone
Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Debs Howard in an undisclosed role
Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role
Riff Raff in an undisclosed role
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters February 14
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]