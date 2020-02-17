SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Hits A Home Run With Record-Breaking $70 Million Debut Over Presidents' Day Weekend

Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog is exceeding expectations at the box office, speeding toward a record-breaking $70 million opening over the 4-day Presidents' Day holiday weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog is racing toward a sensational $70 million 4-day launch ($58M 3-day) over the extended Valentine's Day/Presidents' Day holiday weekend and has now topped Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu ($54.4M 3-day) to secure the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie.



Internationally, the Jeff Fowler-directed film, which stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), James Marsden (X-Men) and 2x Golden Globe-winner Jim Carrey (Kidding), brought in another $43 million over the weekend and has now grossed $113 million worldwide through Monday. That's an absolutely tremendous start for the well-received video game movie adaptation, which carried an estimated production budget in the $81M - $95 million range, and should all but guarantee a sequel.



After an underwhelming launch last week, Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) dropped an unsettling 48% in its second frame, earning $19.9 million through the four day holiday ($17M 3-day). Its domestic cume now stands at approximately $62.2 million, which combined with its updated $83.6M international total takes its current worldwide sum to $145.8 million.



The Cathy Yan-directed R-rated comic book movie still faces an uphill battle to profitability as



Here's the rest of the U.S. box office Top 10: Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) - $58M 3-day; $70M 4-day Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (WB) - $17M 3-day; $19.9M 4-day Fantasy Island (Sony) - $12.3M 3-day; $14M 4-day The Photograph (Universal) - $12.2M 3-day; $13.3M 4-day Bad Boys for Life (Sony) - $11.5M 3-day; $13M 4-day 1917 (Universal) - $8.1M 3-day; $9.4M 4-day Parasite (Neon) - $5.7M 3-day; $6.8M 4-day Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) - $5.5M 3-day Dolittle (Universal) - $5M 3-day; $6.3M 4-day Downhill (Fox Searchlight) - $4.6M 3-day; $5.1M 4-day

