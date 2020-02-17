SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Hits A Home Run With Record-Breaking $70 Million Debut Over Presidents' Day Weekend

Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog
is racing toward a sensational $70 million 4-day launch ($58M 3-day) over the extended Valentine's Day/Presidents' Day holiday weekend and has now topped Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu
($54.4M 3-day) to secure the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie.
Internationally, the Jeff Fowler-directed film, which stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation
), James Marsden (X-Men
) and 2x Golden Globe-winner Jim Carrey (Kidding
), brought in another $43 million over the weekend and has now grossed $113 million worldwide through Monday. That's an absolutely tremendous start for the well-received video game movie adaptation, which carried an estimated production budget in the $81M - $95 million range, and should all but guarantee a sequel.
After an underwhelming launch last week, Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
dropped an unsettling 48% in its second frame, earning $19.9 million through the four day holiday ($17M 3-day). Its domestic cume now stands at approximately $62.2 million, which combined with its updated $83.6M international total takes its current worldwide sum to $145.8 million.
The Cathy Yan-directed R-rated comic book movie still faces an uphill battle to profitability as Variety
reports that it'll need at least $100 million domestically and somewhere between $250M to $300 million worldwide just to break even.
Here's the rest of the U.S. box office Top 10:
Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) - $58M 3-day; $70M 4-day
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (WB) - $17M 3-day; $19.9M 4-day
Fantasy Island (Sony) - $12.3M 3-day; $14M 4-day
The Photograph (Universal) - $12.2M 3-day; $13.3M 4-day
Bad Boys for Life (Sony) - $11.5M 3-day; $13M 4-day
1917 (Universal) - $8.1M 3-day; $9.4M 4-day
Parasite (Neon) - $5.7M 3-day; $6.8M 4-day
Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) - $5.5M 3-day
Dolittle (Universal) - $5M 3-day; $6.3M 4-day
Downhill (Fox Searchlight) - $4.6M 3-day; $5.1M 4-day
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog features:
Director: Jeff Fowler
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman
James Marsden as Tom Wachowski
Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski
Adam Pally in an undisclosed role
Neal McDonough as Major Bennington
Lee Majdoub as Stone
Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Debs Howard in an undisclosed role
Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role
Riff Raff in an undisclosed role
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters February 14