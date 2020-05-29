SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Knocks Off BIRDS OF PREY To Claim The Top Spot On The Watched At Home Top 20 List

In a case of history repeating itself, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog has ended Birds of Prey 's one-week reign on top of the Watched at Home Top 20 list. Elsewhere, Justice League Dark enters the Top 10!

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

Hot on the heels of a sequel announcement and after weeks of spending time in the top five, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog has finally claimed the top spot on the list. This is undoubtedly welcome news for the studio as the video game movie adaptation continues to prove its mettle, having firmly established itself as the go-to choice for family entertainment during this exceedingly trying time.

Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) fell to second, mirroring exactly what happened between the two films when they were released theatrically in February. Disney's Onward, Sony's Bad Boys for Life, and Sony's Bloodshot rounded out the top five.

As for the newcomers who arrived on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD last week, both Disney's Onward and Warner Bros.' Justice League Dark: Apokolips War reentered the list at #3 and #6, respectively.

For the week of May 28, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: