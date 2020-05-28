SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Sequel Officially In The Works With Writers & Director Jeff Fowler Set To Return

In the least surprising news of the year, Paramount has finally greenlit a sequel to their video game movie blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog with the entire filmmaking team set to return.

Variety is reporting that Paramount Pictures has finally given the go-ahead for a sequel to their recent smash hit Sonic the Hedgehog, with director Jeff Fowler and both writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller all set to return in their respective roles.

While a follow-up was teased in the original film's post-credits stinger, the sequel is currently in the very early stages of development and it's not yet certain which cast members, outside of the titular hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) and his twin-tailed future friend Tails (Colleen Villard), will return.

No word yet on a potential production start date, but it seems probable that filming won't begin until sometime next year, likely setting the stage for a potential 2022 release date.

The recent video game movie adaptation, which starred Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation; Space Force), James Marsden (X-Men; Westworld) and Jim Carrey (Kidding; The Truman Show) in the lead roles, is currently the second highest-grossing film of the year, having earned over $306.8 million worldwide ($146M domestic; $160.7M foreign) on an estimated $95 million production budget.

Sonic the Hedgehog is now the highest-grossing video game movie in cinematic history and also holds the records for biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie, fourth-best President's Day holiday weekend ever, and Jim Carrey's second-biggest opening weekend ever.



Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.