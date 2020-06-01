SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Seriously Ups The Speed Limit On A Cool New Poster
While we await a possible final trailer, Paramount Pictures has shared a really cool new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring the speedster giving us one of his trademark looks while seriously upping the speed limit from a relatively standard 65 mph to a Sonic-approved 765 mph.
With just over a month to go, Paramount Pictures really seems to be kick-starting their marketing campaign for Sonic the Hedgehog, and earlier today, the film's star Ben Schwartz shared a sweet new poster.
The speed limit is a nice little Easter egg for fans, as it's right under the speed of sound (767.26 mph), which is actually what is widely accepted as Sonic's original max speed in the video games - although he has often managed to exceed that in different iterations depending on the storyline.
The upcoming film stars Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) as the voice of Sonic with a supporting cast that features James Marsden (X-Men), Tika Sumpter (Nobody's Fool), Natasha Rothwell (Wonder Woman 1984), Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger), Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Jim Carrey (Kidding) as Dr. Robotnik.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog features:
Director: Jeff Fowler
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman
James Marsden as Tom Wachowski
Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski
Adam Pally in an undisclosed role
Neal McDonough as Major Bennington
Lee Majdoub as Stone
Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Debs Howard in an undisclosed role
Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role
Riff Raff in an undisclosed role
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters February 14
