SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Speeding Toward Potentially Massive $65 Million 4-Day Debut Over Presidents' Day Weekend

While initial estimates were projecting a modest debut in the $40M range, it appears that Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog is spinning toward a potentially record-breaking $65 million 4-day launch!

Sonic the Hedgehog is having a really, really good weekend.



While early tracking projections were estimating a far more modest opening in the $40M - $45 million range, the latest industry numbers see Sonic the Hedgehog exceeding expectations as it speeds headfirst toward a potential $65 million launch over the course of the 4-day Presidents' Day weekend ($54M 3-day). This a tremendous start for the Jeff Fowler-directed video game movie, which carried an estimated production budget in the $81M - $95 million range.



On its current trajectory, where it's still picking up steam thanks to positive social buzz and strong reviews, Sonic the Hedgehog has a legitimate shot at securing the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie, topping Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu, which opened to $54.4M last summer.



As for Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which had a borderline disatrous debut domestically last weekend, the Cathy Yan-directed comic book movie is expected to hold relatively well in its second frame and should bring in $20 million over the holiday weekend ($17.6M 3-day).



This should take its worldwide total to near $200 million after two weeks, although it still has a ways to go before it becomes profitable for the studio, as it's estimated that it'll need near $250M to $300 million worldwide just to break even.



