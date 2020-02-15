SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Speeding Toward Potentially Massive $65 Million 4-Day Debut Over Presidents' Day Weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog is having a really, really good weekend.
While early tracking projections were estimating a far more modest opening in the $40M - $45 million range, the latest industry numbers see Sonic the Hedgehog exceeding expectations as it speeds headfirst toward a potential $65 million launch over the course of the 4-day Presidents' Day weekend ($54M 3-day). This a tremendous start for the Jeff Fowler-directed video game movie, which carried an estimated production budget in the $81M - $95 million range.
On its current trajectory, where it's still picking up steam thanks to positive social buzz and strong reviews, Sonic the Hedgehog has a legitimate shot at securing the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie, topping Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu, which opened to $54.4M last summer.
As for Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which had a borderline disatrous debut domestically last weekend, the Cathy Yan-directed comic book movie is expected to hold relatively well in its second frame and should bring in $20 million over the holiday weekend ($17.6M 3-day).
This should take its worldwide total to near $200 million after two weeks, although it still has a ways to go before it becomes profitable for the studio, as it's estimated that it'll need near $250M to $300 million worldwide just to break even.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog features:
Director: Jeff Fowler
Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman
James Marsden as Tom Wachowski
Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski
Adam Pally in an undisclosed role
Neal McDonough as Major Bennington
Lee Majdoub as Stone
Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl
Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role
Debs Howard in an undisclosed role
Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role
Riff Raff in an undisclosed role
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters February 14