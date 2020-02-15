SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Spoiler-Free Review; "An Awesome Adventure Perfect For Fans Of All-Ages"
You don't need us to tell you that the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was poorly received, but following one no doubt very expensive redesign, things soon started turning around for the video game adaptation. Of course, not everyone was convinced that the movie would be able to escape the dreaded video game curse, but we're pleased to tell you that not only does this enjoyable family film break that, it downright demolishes it in an action-packed, hilarious adventure for SEGA's most iconic creation.
Sonic the Hedgehog is now playing in theaters, but with so much talk surrounding that redesign of the titular character, does the movie manage to live up to expectations? Speed on through to find out...
Sonic looks great, and there are plenty of throwbacks that fans of the games will definitely be able to appreciate (this is a movie heavy on Easter Eggs, but not in a way that detracts from the story). Director Jeff Fowler has not only successfully adapted the hit video games, but he's combined Sonic's world into our own in a way that it's hard to find fault with. There's no denying it's a shame that we don't get to spend more time on Sonic's homeworld, but it feels like the door is open to that happening in potential sequels and, if we're lucky, that will mean getting to see more of the adorable Baby Sonic.
Ben Schwartz proves to be a great choice for the titular speedster, and he injects a lot of life into the character. He's certainly more effective than Ryan Reynolds was in Detective Pikachu because while that just felt like watching a Pikachu which just so happened to have Deadpool's voice, Schwartz actually inhabits Sonic and that means they feel like one and the same. It's also great to see James Marsden showing off his comedic chops as Tom, and it's just a shame that the film is somewhat lacking in a memorable female lead. Tika Sumpter does a fine job as Tom's wife, but never really feels like much more than a typical love interest and fails to make much of a lasting impact. Make no mistake about it, though; Sonic the Hedgehog belongs to Jim Carrey because his take on the villainous Dr. Robotnik is nothing short of iconic. This has to be one of the best performances we've seen from the actor in quite some time, and he truly makes this character his own, while also paying homage to the Eggman from the video games.
It's important to note that this is a kid's film at heart, so some jokes may not land as they're meant for younger members of the audience. The story also never really gets particularly complex, as this is a straightforward affair which never really deviates from the track that's been laid for it. It is, however, packed full of heart, and the relationship between Sonic and Tom is both touching and easy to get invested in. A lot of love clearly went into making Sonic the Hedgehog, and while it's a relief that he now looks the way he should, even the version of the movie with that controversial redesign would have been fun to watch!
Sonic the Hedgehog is an awesome adventure perfect for fans of all-ages, and this definitely isn't a franchise we want it to be "Game Over" for, for a very long time to come (especially after a couple of unmissable post-credits scenes).
