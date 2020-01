SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Takes On Dr. Robotnik In New Clips; Plus New Big Game Spot & Poster

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Paramount Pictures has released their official Big Game Spot for Sonic the Hedgehog , featuring the titular speedster taking on some top-level NFL talent.

































Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.





Sonic the Hedgehog features:

Director: Jeff Fowler

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Dr. Annie Wachowski

Adam Pally in an undisclosed role

Neal McDonough as Major Bennington

Lee Majdoub as Stone

Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl

Natasha Rothwell in an undisclosed role

Debs Howard in an undisclosed role

Elfina Luk in an undisclosed role

Riff Raff in an undisclosed role



Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters February 14

Withexpected to have some sort of presence this weekend during the Super Bowl pregame show, Paramount Pictures has gone ahead and released their Big Game Spot for the Jeff Fowler-directed movie.While the spot does feature fresh footage from the movie, it mostly sees top-level talents, including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Allyson Felix trying to keep up with the fastest hedgehog alive.Along with the new spot, Paramount has also released a number of funny clips from the movie as well as a new Dolby Cinema-exclusive poster, featuring Sonic alongside his new human friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden).