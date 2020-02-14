SONIC THE HEDGEHOG's Post-Credits Scenes Have Been Revealed - SPOILERS

While Doctor Robotnik works for the government at the start of the film, he's ultimately defeated despite using one of Sonic's quills to replicate the hero's speed. At the end of the movie, he's sent flying through a portal to a world of mushrooms, but the first post-credits scene reveals that the villain is doing everything within his power to get back to Earth.Now, though, Robotnik appears to have completely lost control, and he has the crazy, video game accurate appearance you see above (yes, they revealed that in the trailers).He's shown talking to a rock as if its his assistant, and it seems the sequel is going to deal with him becoming the madman we all know and love to hate. That should be fun to see, but it's what comes next that's even more exciting, especially if you're a longtime fan of the franchise.