SONIC THE HEDGEHOG's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed
When the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was released, the backlash regarding the title character's live-action appearance was sizeable. That led to Paramount Pictures going back to the drawing board to completely redesign the video game icon and he now thankfully looks just as fans hoped.
The first wave of reviews for Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog movie have been revealed, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score! Has that redesign helped matters? Find out after the jump...
Since that reveal, the buzz surrounding the movie has been considerably more positive, but how does that translate to reviews? Well, the verdict is in on Rotten Tomatoes and Sonic the Hedgehog currently has 70% based on 61 reviews. That's probably better than anyone expected, and it's no wonder that analysts believe it will race straight to the top of the box office this coming weekend.
According to the Critics Consensus, "Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career."
That's not a bad verdict by any means, and while there are still more reviews to come, things are definitely looking good right now. The redesign was very much a cosmetic change, so it won't have changed much in Sonic the Hedgehog. It has, however, more than likely saved the film from being ridiculed due to Sonic's creepy and strange new appearance!
Will you guys be checking the movie out this weekend?
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]