Tails Centric SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Sequel Likely To Be Announced Soon According To Box Office Analyst

Sonic the Hedgehog was a box office hit even after a shortened run due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and one box office analyst in adamant that a Tails centric sequel is likely to be announced!

Sonic the Hedgehog earned over $300 million at the global box office, making a sequel inevitable. Two credits stingers set the stage, but an official announcement has not been made by Paramount Pictures. The studio may be waiting to see how Digital and home video sales do before making a decision (the film goes on sale on DVD and Blu-ray a few weeks from now).

However, respected box office analyst Jeff Bock tells USA Today that a sequel announcement is likely on the way any day now. "A sequel is imminent for Paramount Studios, who desperately needs new franchises...I’d expect an announcement as soon as the world starts spinning in a direction we all recognize again," he says.

"Video game adaptations are definitely hot properties again in Hollywood thanks to Sonic and his box office antics." The site also shared comments from director Jeff Fowler, who referenced Tails's cameo and noted there are, "so many more great characters to bring in and just more stories to tell."

Fittingly, Tails was introduced in 1992's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 computer game on SEGA consoles. Since then, he's become a staple of Sonic's adventures, and there are a lot of places a movie can take the character. Something tells us he'll be battling Robotnik alongside Sonic, however!

