SPLINTER CELL Animated Series In The Works At Netflix From JOHN WICK Writer Derek Kolstad

With no movement on that live-action movie starring Tom Hardy, Ubisoft is moving forward with a Splinter Cell animated series on Netflix from the writer of the John Wick movies. Read on for details...

Variety has confirmed that an anime adaptation of the hit video game franchise Splinter Cell is in the works at Netflix. There's been talk of a live-action movie since 2012 when Venom star Tom Hardy was attached to play Sam Fisher (something that remained the case for several years after), but the trade explains that the project is now considered "inactive."

John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is set to serve as both writer and executive producer on the show which has already received a two-season, sixteen episode order from the streaming service.

The first Splinter Cell game was released back in 2002, and there have since been six sequels and a series of novels. Recently, fans were left disappointed when a new instalment was announced, only for it to later be revealed that it will be a mobile game rather than a PS5 or Xbox Series X title.

Splinter Cell revolves around former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after he is recruited by the NSA to work for the mysterious Third Echelon division within the agency. From there, he embarks on a variety of black ops missions, with the aim being to pull those off stealthily without alerting anyone to his presence.

Are you excited for this Splinter Cell anime series?