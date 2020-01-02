STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2: Scarif Returns This Month With Original Trilogy Content In "Age Of Rebellion"
Star Wars Battlefront 2 will see the return of Original Trilogy content in February with the "Age of Rebellion."
Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be returning to the Age of Rebellion in February. The fan-favorite map based on the planet Scarif will be playable in Supremacy along with other yet-to-be-announced content.
As part of a future update this month, Battlefront 2 will be getting new planets for its Co-Op and Supremacy modes. One of the planets already confirmed to be coming is Scarif, the fan-favorite map from 2015's Star Wars Battlefront. Scarif, seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was where the Empire kept its plans for the Death Star battle station.
According to developer DICE, the new Age of Rebellion content for Battlefront 2's Supremacy will consist entirely on ground-based combat. The developer explained:
During development, we looked at the experiences that both Death Star II and Scarif would offer, deciding that the Age of Rebellion would be focused on ground-based combat, which is a better fit for some of the more iconic locations we have available. It’s hard to imagine leaving the Death Star to go to a capital ship, let alone having to deal with the shield that surrounds Scarif. But, don’t worry – it’s still the same great Supremacy experience, just focused on ground-based gameplay.
More details regarding the Age of Rebellion content will be shared in February, but in the meantime players can look forward to the BB Update on February 3. This update will feature the arrival of two new hero droids: BB-8 for the Resistance and BB-9E for the First Order. Other quality of life improvements, such as an era selection for matchmaking and updated Auto Players, will also be included.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
