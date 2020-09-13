STAR WARS: SQUADRONS CG Short Will Introduce Us To A New Ace Pilot On Monday

On Monday, Electronic Arts will share an all-new, original CG short for Star Wars: Squadrons . It will introduce us to one of the ace pilots you'll be fighting alongside in the upcoming space combat game.

Electronic Arts is teasing the premiere of a new CG animated short for its upcoming game Star Wars: Squadrons. While the game is primarily built with an emphasis in online multiplayer space combat, it does also feature what looks like a compelling single player story campaign.

Players will experience the end of the Galactic Civil War through the eyes of two pilots, each fighting on opposite sides of the conflict. Although we know some iconic faces will appear within the game, like Wedge Antilles, you'll also be fighting alongside some new faces. On Monday, EA will introduce one of these new characters through the release of an original standalone CG short.

The short will premiere at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14 and will introduce one of the "ace pilots you'll fly alongside." The tweet didn't mention which side of the conflict they'll be fighting on, however. As you'll be flying for both the Republic and Empire throughout the campaign, their allegiance right now remains a mystery.

Join us Monday at 8:00 AM Pacific Time, to meet one of the ace pilots you’ll fly alongside in #StarWarsSquadrons in this original standalone CG short. https://t.co/oFgL3S20VK pic.twitter.com/Yn0rnXgmaP — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) September 12, 2020

Story specifics for Star Wars: Squadrons remain a mystery, but the campaign seems to revolve around the Republic's classified Project Starhawk. Although it takes place after the destruction of the second Death Star, Project Starhawk is said to be a "tipping point" in the Galactic Civil War with the hopes of putting an end to the Empire once and for all.

In addition to the single-player story, Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a robust multiplayer with ship customization, new locations and evolving battlefields and multiple game modes. Star Wars: Squadrons is set for launch on October 2, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will be priced at just $40.