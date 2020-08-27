STAR WARS: SQUADRONS Single-Player Campaign Trailer Previews Both Sides Of The Galactic Civil War

Get an in-depth look at the single-player story campaign of Star Wars: Squadrons , Electronic Arts' upcoming space combat game set during the Galactic Civil War and told through alternating perspectives.

Despite being developed primarily as a multiplayer space combat game, Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story. Although the campaign will serve as a tutorial, giving players a chance to get into the cockpit of the various ships before heading into some 5v5 dogfights online, the story itself sounds rather compelling.

Set towards the end of the Galactic Civil War after the destruction of the second Death Star, the campaign offers alternating perspectives from both sides of the conflict. During Gamescom today, Electronic Arts released a brand new single player preview, offering us our best look yet at the campaign.

Although the introduction is told through the eyes of a New Republic fighter, the bulk of the gameplay consists of footage from an early Imperial mission where players must fly behind enemy lines to extract an ally spy with vital intelligence on the Republic's classified Project Starhawk. We don't know much about the game's story, but Starhawk is said to be a "tipping point" in the Galactic Civil War.

Buckle up and experience this action-packed and authentic STAR WARS™ story – following the events in Return of the Jedi – from both sides of the conflict in the cockpits of iconic starfighters.

In addition to the single-player story, Star Wars: Squadrons features a robust multiplayer that features ship customization, evolving battlefields in never-before-seen locations, and multiple game modes. While the core gameplay consists of 5v5 dogfights, players can actually also take part in larger scale Fleet Battles. These are multi-stage, objective-based contests where multiple squadrons must work together to take down the enemy flagship.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches on October 2, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Despite the Star Wars brand name, Squadrons is actually developed as one of EA's budget titles and will only cost $40 as opposed to the industry standard $59.99.