STUBER Director Michael Dowse To Helm A Live-Action Adaptation Of Hit Video Game JUST CAUSE

There's some exciting, long-overdue news for fans of the Just Cause video game franchise today as it's been confirmed that Stuber helmer Michael Dowse will direct a live-action adaptation of the series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Michael Dowse, the director of action-comedy Stuber, has signed on to helm a big screen adaptation of hit video game Just Cause. Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, is writing the movie, and Constantin Film is behind the long-rumoured live-action take on the fan-favourite property which has now spanned four successful video games.

At this point, plot details are being kept under wraps, but the trade reveals that Rico Rodriguez will be the lead, and his iconic grappling hook and wingsuit will factor into the action on screen. Villainous mercenary faction The Black Hand will also factor into proceeding somehow.

In other words, there's a lot here fans of the video game franchise will want to see on screen!

Producers are hoping to find a tone similar to 1980s adventure Romancing the Stone which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Square Enix is overseeing the movie, though there's obviously no word on a release date at this early stage, especially with COVID-19 still causing chaos in Hollywood.

Stuber starred Dave Bautista, and it would certainly be interesting seeing him take on the lead role here. However, it seems more likely Dowse will look to stick a little closer to the source material for Rico, casting a younger actor as the charismatic lead of what could be a new franchise.

Are you excited for a Just Cause movie?