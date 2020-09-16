SUPER MARIO Animated Movie Officially In The Works For 2022 Theatrical Release

Super Mario is coming back to theaters, this time in an animated movie from his creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri. Find out more about what to expect after the jump...

This news has come out of nowhere, but it's been confirmed that a new Super Mario movie is in the works and set to be released on the big screen in 2022. Believe it or not, this announcement was unearthed by Games Radar in Nintendo's "Corporate Management Policy Briefing."

The report confirms that this CG Super Mario movie is "scheduled for theatrical release in 2022" and that "production is moving ahead smoothly." There's some top tier talent working behind the scenes, including Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto (he also dreamt up Donkey Kong and Zelda) and the founder of Illumination, Chris Meledandri (that's the studio behind Minions).

Unfortunately, there are no story or casting details, but this is definitely a step in the right direction for Super Mario, and it should be fun seeing the iconic video game character back on the big screen.

The live-action movie bombed back in 1993, and while we don't know who is set to direct this time, the animated Super Mario is bound to be an improvement. This news comes just days before the release of Super Mario 3D All Stars, a compilation consisting of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. That arrives on the Nintendo Switch this Friday.

Are you excited for a new Super Mario animated movie?