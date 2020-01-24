THE BATMAN Co-Writer Mattson Tomlin To Pen MEGA MAN Script For Capcom And Chernin

The studio behind War for the Planet of the Apes has a live-action Mega Man movie in development that seems to be finally waking up from hibernation in the wake of the Sonic movie's box office forecast.

THR has inconspicuously revealed that Mat Tomlin, co-writer on Matt Reeves' The Batman, has been hired to pen the script for Chernin Entertainment's live-action Mega Man movie.



Capcom first announced the movie back in 2018 with the directing duo of Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Paranormal Activity 4) attached to helm the project. There's been no update on the film since.



However, with early tracking for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie pointing to a $40-$45M opening during the President's Day holiday weekend, don't be surprised if development on the Mega Man film suddenly starts to heat up.



Do you think the corner is finally starting to turn on video game movies? Let us know in the comment section below.

