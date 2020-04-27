THE LAST OF US PART II Gets A New Release Date, And It's Coming Much Sooner Than We Expected!

Gamers were very disappointed to learn that Naughty Dog had decided to indefinitely delay the release of The Last of Us Part II , but it's now been announced that the game will be with us this summer!

We were told at the beginning of April that Sony had decided to delay the release of The Last of Us Part II indefinitely, but it's now been announced that the highly-anticipated video game sequel will be with us in just a few months time.

Originally set to hit shelves on May 29th, The Last of Us Part II will now release less than a month from then on June 19th.

The game was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so we all assumed the wait would be much longer - maybe even in to 2021. The fact that Sony and co. have decided to release it so soon after it was originally scheduled suggests that they may have taken the massive fan backlash on board and changed their minds.

There's no update on Iron Man VR, but it has been announced that Ghost of Tsushima be out on July 17.

“As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4.

As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19. And Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17.”

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

Some good news for a change! Do you guys intend on purchasing The Last of Us Part II? Let us know in the usual place.