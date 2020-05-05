THOR: RAGNAROK Star Cate Blanchett in Talks To Play Lilith In Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS Movie

Some extremely surprising casting news here, as Cate Blanchett is reportedly in talks to play one of the leads in Eli Roth's big-screen adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's video game, Borderlands ...

We found out back in February that Cabin Fever director Eli Roth was set to helm a film adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands video game, and now it's been revealed that none other than Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok, The Lord of the Rings) is in talks to play one of the leads.

According to Variety, the Academy Award-winning actress is in line to star as one of the story's main protagonists, Lilith, who "is one of only six women in the galaxy that belong to the powerful “siren” class, wielding incredible, superhuman powers."

You may think Blanchett signing on for an Eli Roth movie is an odd move, but the pair actually worked together already on 2018's The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well. Borderlands 3 hit shelves last September and has already sold 8 million copies.

This big-screen take is being developed at Lionsgate and will work from a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth will also produce along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

What do you guys make of this news? Do you think Blanchett is a good fit for Lilith? Let us know in the usual place.