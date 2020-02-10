TOMB RAIDER Star Alicia Vikander Anticipates Shooting The Sequel Next Year Following COVID-19 Delays

The Tomb Raider sequel is currently set to be released on March 19th, 2021, but it goes without saying that's not likely to happen! Now, star Alicia Vikander has shared an update on plans for the movie...

While the first Tomb Raider movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was a moderate box office success, and a sequel was dated by Warner Bros. for March 19th, 2021. COVID-19 means that isn't going to happen, of course, and while Free Fire director Ben Wheatley is attached to take over from Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug, we've not had a solid update for quite some time.

Well, during an interview on Good Morning America today (via Entertainment Weekly), star Alicia Vikander shared a positive update on where things currently stand with the follow-up.

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different," Vikander confirmed. "We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year." This makes sense, and likely means we can expect the Tomb Raider sequel to be pushed into 2022 (or even as late as 2023 if it's not a priority).

Warner Bros. is clearly banking on this becoming a new franchise for them, because while the first instalment made only $58.3 million domestically, it earned a solid $216.4 million overseas on a modest $94 million budget. That's a result the studio can no doubt get on board with, hence why this sequel - which no one seems overly desperate for - is clearly still in development.

Are you guys interested in a Tomb Raider sequel?