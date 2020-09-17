UNCHARTED 5: Nolan North Reveals Whether He Believes Nathan Drake Could Return On The PS5 - EXCLUSIVE

Uncharted 4 delivered a phenomenal ending to Nathan Drake's story, but does star Nolan North believe it's possible we could get an Uncharted 5 ? Here's what the actor had to tell us about exactly that...

The Uncharted video games are among the best ever released, and the Naughty Dog series is critically acclaimed, best-selling, and groundbreaking from a technological standpoint.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was released in 2016, and served as an undeniably perfect end to the story of Nathan Drake and the characters who surrounded him. Despite that, fans are desperate to return to that world, and an Uncharted in the PlayStation 5 would no doubt be truly phenomenal.

When we sat down with Nate himself, Nolan North, to discuss his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers, we obviously had to ask whether he thinks the hero could come out of retirement for one more adventure. Thankfully, it sounds like Nolan is definitely willing to make a comeback!

Uncharted 4 was such a beautiful game and that ending was perfect, but is there a part of you that thinks Nate could come out of retirement for an Uncharted 5 or is that a character you're ready to move on from at this stage in your career?

That's a great question. You know, I don't know if I'll ever be able to move on from him. I'm satisfied with it if this truly is the end, which I believe it is. I'm okay with it, but if there were ever a chance they wanted to drag me back out into the mo-cap suit, I'm not gonna lie, I try to keep myself in shape just for that day! [Laughs]

Over the years, he just became more and more like me, and I became like him, aside from climbing and shooting things. It's never anything I would say no to. I would always want to continue that role if they ever wanted me back. That being said, I think they wrapped it up pretty well, they put a nice bow on it, and I'm certainly happy that I now have Tony Stark in my quiver and get to play him. I'm hoping the game does well enough where they continue with more.

At the same time, I can also tell you, that there might be another Nathan Drake-type role. I don't mean a gallivanting adventurer hero, but there may be another great role that isn't the iconic Iron Man-type character. I don't know what the future holds, but I'm excited about it because I've always been a glass half full kind of guy and I think exciting possibilities are endless, and I'm always looking to find them.

