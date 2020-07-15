UNCHARTED Officially Commences Production As Star Tom Holland Shares First BTS Photo

After years of delays and false starts, Sony Pictures' Uncharted adaptation has finally commenced production. Star Tom Holland ( Spider-Man: Far From Home ) confirmed the news with an Instagram post...

To say Sony's Uncharted movie has had a rocky road to the screen would be an understatement, but after years of languishing in development limbo, cameras are finally rolling on the video game adaptation.

Star Tom Holland has been teasing that production was imminent with some recent Instagram photos, and the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor's latest post confirms that filming is officially underway.

Holland will play a younger version of the game's protagonist Nathan Drake (hence the name "Nate" on the chair), and the behind-the-scenes image is accompanied by the caption, "Day one. #Uncharted."

Sony's adaptation will be set before the events of the first game and serve as an origin story for the beloved character, as Drake embarks on his first globe-trotting adventure alongside mentor Sully (Mark Wahlberg).

Travis Knight, Dan Trachtenberg, Shawn Levy, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger and David O. Russell were all attached to helm Uncharted at one time or another, before Venom's Ruben Fleischer was finally confirmed as director this past March.

Uncharted will also star Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.