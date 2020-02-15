UNCHARTED Star Tom Holland On Why The Film Adaptation Will Appeal To Fans Of The Video Game Franchise
Film adaptations of popular video games tend to disappoint fans of the original source material. Sony is hoping to buck that trend with its upcoming Uncharted live-action adaptation of the blockbuster PlayStation franchise.
Tom Holland's casting as Nathan Drake raised some eyebrows, but the Spider-Man star believes an origin story is what will help Sony's Uncharted movie appeal to fans of the blockbuster video game franchise.
Despite the production hell that the Uncharted movie has been through, actor Tom Holland believes the film can still win over fans. Speaking to IGN, Holland explained that the origin story approach of the movie will attract fans of the video games who played as an older Nathan Drake, but may not be familiar with his history.
“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”
In the games, players are introduced to a Nathan Drake who is an already-established treasure hunter. While some sequences in Uncharted: A Thief's End allow them to play as a young version of the character, his origin story is something Sony and Holland feel are worth exploring in a movie.
Plot details remain a mystery, but Holland praised the latest version of the script, calling it "one of the best" he's ever read. “I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page," Holland said of the latest script from writer Joe Carnahan.
Uncharted lost its sixth director last year when Travis Knight stepped away due to scheduling conflicts revolving around Holland's commitments to Spider-Man. Venom director Ruben Fleischer is reportedly in talks to become the new director. The latest setback forced Sony to push back the release of the Uncharted movie to March 5, 2021.
