UNCHARTED Star Tom Holland On Why The Film Adaptation Will Appeal To Fans Of The Video Game Franchise

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”

Film adaptations of popular video games tend to disappoint fans of the original source material. Sony is hoping to buck that trend with its upcominglive-action adaptation of the blockbuster PlayStation franchise.Despite the production hell that themovie has been through, actor Tom Holland believes the film can still win over fans. Speaking to IGN, Holland explained that the origin story approach of the movie will attract fans of the video games who played as an older Nathan Drake, but may not be familiar with his history.In the games, players are introduced to a Nathan Drake who is an already-established treasure hunter. While some sequences in Uncharted: A Thief's End allow them to play as a young version of the character, his origin story is something Sony and Holland feel are worth exploring in a movie.Plot details remain a mystery, but Holland praised the latest version of the script, calling it "one of the best" he's ever read.Holland said of the latest script from writer Joe Carnahan.lost its sixth director last year when Travis Knight stepped away due to scheduling conflicts revolving around Holland's commitments todirector Ruben Fleischer is reportedly in talks to become the new director. The latest setback forced Sony to push back the release of themovie to March 5, 2021.