UNCHARTED Star Tom Holland Shares Production Update And Says Movie Is "Everything I Dreamed It Would Be"

Uncharted star Tom Holland has shared an update on where things stand with the video game adaptation, revealing that the movie is so far exceeding his expectations. Check out what he had to say here...

Uncharted is among the productions which have restarted across the globe, a minor miracle considering how many times the movie has been delayed in recent years. We haven't seen any set photos, while significant updates have been few and far between since cameras started rolling.

Thanks to a video shared to Instagram by star Tom Holland, though, we now know that the team working on the video game adaptation have yet to run into any issues (unlike The Batman).

"Filming is going so well, it is going so well," the Spider-Man: Far from Home star says in the video below. "The film is, like, everything I ever dreamed it would be. You know, I don't know if you guys played the games but I was such a huge fan of the games and it's been going so well."

"I do have the biggest bruise of all time though, on my leg, but it's in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live – I think I would get shut down by Instagram, but yeah, it is a glorious bruise."

It's definitely good to get a positive update on Uncharted, even if Holland doesn't share any specific details on what fans can expect. Currently, the movie is set to be released next July, though we've yet to get a first look or even a synopsis/official cast list from Sony Pictures.

Check out the Nathan Drake actor's comments in full below:

