UNCHARTED Star Tom Holland Teases His Nathan Drake Look For Upcoming Video Game Adaptation

Tom Holland has confirmed that he's started working on Sony's long-delayed Uncharted movie, and the Spider-Man: Far From Home star has shared a photo teasing his transformation into the character...

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Uncharted movie, especially as the hit video game series has a devoted and passionate fanbase. Venom director Ruben Fleischer is taking the helm of the adaptation for Sony Pictures, and an impressive cast has been assembled which includes Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas.

Rather than attempting to adapt the games, it seems the studio is going to tell an origin story revolving around Nathan Drake's early days as an adventurer in what feels like a clear bid to launch another franchise revolving around the Spider-Man star.

Whether it will pan out remains to be seen (both Fleischer and video game movies have a spotty track record), but Holland has now shared a photo showing the beginnings of his transformation into Nate. This comes just a couple of days after the actor showed himself taking a COVID-19 test after reporting to set to begin work on the Uncharted movie which is now going to be released next July in place of the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

This may just be a first look at Holland's hair, but it doesn't seem unfair to say that he certainly looks the part, and it probably won't be too long until we get some sort of official reveal from Sony.

