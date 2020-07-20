UNCHARTED Starring Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Officially Starts Shooting In Germany Today

Despite social media posts from Tom Holland indicating that shooting has already started on Uncharted , it's now been confirmed that filming will actually commence in Germany TODAY. Read on for details...

It's been in the works for what feels like forever and been hit by countless delays, but Uncharted officially starts shooting in Germany today. A series of Instagram posts from star Tom Holland (who plays the younger Nathan Drake) indicated that work had begun, but it seems the production was actually gearing up for work to begin rather than actively filming scenes.

With scenes with large crowds forbidden, it's unclear how much Uncharted has been affected by that, but strong social distancing and mask polices are being instituted to protect the cast and crew.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that shooting begins today, and it's feasible we could get some set photos if Sony Pictures has been allowed to shoot outdoors. If that's the case, it's possible the studio will release a first look at Holland as the iconic video game character in a matter of days.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer is directing Uncharted, after Travis Knight, Dan Trachtenberg, Shawn Levy, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, and David O. Russell were all attached but later passed.

The movie is set to be released on July 16th, 2021 (Spider-Man 3's original release date), and also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. We'll be sure to keep you guys updated this week, but here's hoping for a first look at the long-delayed project very soon.