UNCHARTED Voice Actor Nolan North Doesn't Think Movie Should Directly Adapt The Video Game Series

Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, but the Nate has now explained why he doesn't think that should directly adapt the hit PlayStation video game series. Read on for details...

An Uncharted movie has been in the works for what feels like forever, with Mark Wahlberg eventually attached to star before Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tom Holland ultimately landed the role. That movie is expected to delve into Nathan Drake's origin story, even though the game's have already tackled both that and how Nate met his mentor, Sully.

As you might expect, there's a lot of disappointment surrounding the decision not to faithfully adapt the games, and there was a time when Uncharted voice actor Nolan North was someone fans wanted to see play Nate on the big screen. That's obviously not going to happen now, but it turns out that the Marvel's Avengers star doesn't feel the movie should be a direct adaptation anyway.

"If they were going to do a one to one type thing – which again, I don’t think is a very good idea for video games, because Uncharted is a movie and you’re the star of that game. You’re the star of that movie because you’re Nathan Drake, not me. It’s my voice, it’s my movements, but you’re Nathan Drake. You make the decisions to jump, run, fall off a cliff - like I do – whatever."

It's certainly going to be interesting seeing how much inspiration Holland chooses to take from North's performance (he also provided motion-capture for the character), but he makes a good point about the projects - and versions of Nate - being two very separate entities.

What do you guys think?