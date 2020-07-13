UNCHARTED's Tom Holland Shows Off His Hunky New Physique Inspired By Co-Star Mark Wahlberg

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland has started working on Sony's Uncharted film, and in an Instagram post showing off his hunky new physique, he credits Mark Wahlberg for his transformation!

Tom Holland is shooting Uncharted before he suits up as Spider-Man in the Far From Home sequel, and despite coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being on the rise in the U.S., work has now started on the video game adaptation. Earlier this week, the CBM reported on the actor's new haircut, but he's followed that with a shot of his impressive physique.

While he looks every bit as ripped as he did the last time we saw him playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hunky actor looks even more toned in this undeniably impressive shot.

Holland shared the photo via an Instagram Story and credits co-star Mark Wahlberg for why he looks so good. Clearly, there's some healthy competition between the two, and it's appropriate Holland is striving to be like the Transformers: The Last Knight actor when he plays Nathan Drake's mentor, Sully, in Uncharted.

As of now, the live-action take on the hit PlayStation franchise is scheduled to be released next July, though that's upset Marvel fans excited to see his return as Spider-Man (the third installment in that particular series has been pushed back to next November thanks to the global pandemic).

