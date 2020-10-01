VIDEO GAMES: BATMAN: ARKHAM Developer WB Games Releases Cryptic "Redacted" Teaser
WB Games Montréal, developer of Batman: Arkham Origins, has once again taken to social media to share another mysterious image that many believe is a teaser for a new Batman game.
Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal appears to be teasing the next installment of the beloved action-adventure franchise starring the Caped Crusader. Check out their latest teaser below.
The developer posted two partial images throughout the day before posting a third image that combined them both. The final image, which can be seen below, appears to be some sort of symbol that looks a bit like the Gotham City Police Department crest. WB Games offered no further hints or clues as to what it could mean.
This isn't the first teaser that WB Games has shared either. Late last year, the developer ended four years of radio silence when they posted a 21-second video in celebration of Batman's 80th anniversary. Hidden within the video were mysterious symbols, one of which appeared to be related to the Head of the Demon, Ra's al Ghul.
Further rumors suggested the new game would be called Batman: Arkham Legacy and that it would feature the Court of Owls as the main villains. Many expected WB Games to finally reveal their project at The Game Awards, but nothing was announced.
To date, there have been four games in the Batman: Arkham franchise. Rocksteady Studios developed Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Batman: Arkham City (2011), and the most recent, Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). WB Games Montréal developed 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins, which was prequel set five years before the events of Arkham Asylum.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]