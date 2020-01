VIDEO GAMES: BATMAN: ARKHAM Developer WB Games Releases Cryptic "Redacted" Teaser

WB Games Montréal, developer of, has once again taken to social media to share another mysterious image that many believe is a teaser for a new Batman game.The developer posted two partial images throughout the day before posting a third image that combined them both. The final image, which can be seen below, appears to be some sort of symbol that looks a bit like the Gotham City Police Department crest. WB Games offered no further hints or clues as to what it could mean.This isn't the first teaser that WB Games has shared either. Late last year, the developer ended four years of radio silence when they posted a 21-second video in celebration of Batman's 80th anniversary . Hidden within the video were mysterious symbols, one of which appeared to be related to the Head of the Demon, Ra's al Ghul.Further rumors suggested the new game would be calledand that it would feature the Court of Owls as the main villains. Many expected WB Games to finally reveal their project at The Game Awards, but nothing was announced.To date, there have been four games in thefranchise. Rocksteady Studios developed(2009),(2011), and the most recent,(2015). WB Games Montréal developed 2013's, which was prequel set five years before the events of