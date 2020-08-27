VIDEO GAMES: Marvel's Heroes And Villains Battle Galactus In Epic New Season Of FORTNITE: NEXUS WAR

Marvel's greatest heroes and villains have assembled to take on Galactus in the new season of Fortnite . Experience the Nexus War and save all of Reality in Epic Games' battle royale.

The battle to save all of Reality has begun as Fortnite: Nexus War is upon us. In what is easily the most ambitious crossover between Epic Games and Marvel yet, Chapter 2 - Season 4 of Fortnite features multiple Marvel heroes and villains enter the battle royale.

The battle between Thor and Galactus, which was told through numerous in-game comics, serves as the foundation of the new season. While Fortnite: Nexus War still retains the core battle royale elements, there are now numerous Marvel-inspired gameplay elements and cosmetics.

Through the Battle Pass, players can unlock various Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Iron Man, Groot, She-Hulk, Storm, Mystique, and Doctor Doom to help fight against the incoming invasion led by Galactus. More than just cosmetic skins, each hero comes with special super-powers like Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Groot's Bramble Shield, the Silver Surfer's board and more. Epic teased more powers will arrive throughout the season. Completing special quests for each character will also unlock their "awakening" emote.

In addition to the cosmetics, the Fortnite island has undergone a change with new Marvel-themed locations such as Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard and more. A SHIELD Helicarrier also serves as a backdrop to experience more of the storyline. There are also special weapons and items that arrive from Stark labs, including the Stark Industries Energy Rifle and Stark Supply Drones.

The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality.

While Epic and Marvel have collaborated for events in the past, they've usually been on a smaller scale with limited time events and game modes and special cosmetic skins the extent of it. This new Marvel-inspired season is the biggest yet.

Fortnite is, of course, free-to-play with the optional Battle Pass available for purchase. Unfortunately, it has been banned from iOS following a legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple, so right now the new season can only be played on consoles, PC and Android devices.