VIDEO GAMES: The Joker Brings A New Level Of Crazy To MORTAL KOMBAT 11 In An Exciting Gameplay Trailer

After much anticipation, the Joker will finally join the roster of Mortal Kombat 11 at the end of the month, and now a new gameplay trailer reveals the villain's brutal moves. Check it out after the jump.

The Mortal Kombat franchise is known for featuring a ton of crazy, over-the-top violence, and thanks to the upcoming arrival of DC Comics’ The Joker, players will see the insanity rise to a whole new level.



Courtesy of a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, fans have a fresh new look at the Clown Prince of Crime as he wreaks havoc on the Mortal Kombat universe and brutally battles the likes of Baraka, Kitana and Noob Saibot.



Aside from showcasing a number of the Joker’s brutal moves, which includes a gruesome nod to the death of Jason Todd, the footage also highlights the new skins for Baraka, Kitana and Noob Saibot that will be launching alongside the sinister jester. These skins will give these characters new looks inspired by the Batman Who Laughs, Catwoman, and Killer Croc.



Check out the exciting new trailer below:





