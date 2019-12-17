VIDEO GAMES: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Content Now Available In STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II
With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters this week, EA has updated its multiplayer shooter Star Wars Battlefront II with new content inspired by the blockbuster film. New troops and hero appearances (costumes) are now available in-game, while a new jungle planet — which EA isn't revealing the name of just yet (although it has leaked) — will debut on December 20.
New content inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has landed in EA's multiplayer shooter Star Wars: Battlefront II ahead of the film's theatrical release this Friday. Check out the trailer below.
An explosive cinematic trailer for The Rise of Skywalker update has been created, highlighting all of the new content. It's possible this content could be alluding to a sequence in the movie, or perhaps it was created exclusively for the game.
New units include the Sith Trooper, which "excels speed and advanced weaponry to hunt down and destroy anyone that stands in their way." Also available is the First Order Jet Trooper, an agile airborne trooper with custom armor, an integrated jet pack, and a G125 Projectile Launcher.
For the Resistance, there's the new Ovissian Gunner with a modified rotary cannon, and the Caphex Spy, a hand-to-hand combat specialist with "cunning use of gadgetry" who comes armed with a modified GLIE-44.
Kylo Ren, Finn, and Rey have each received new appearances as well. All three are classified as "Epic" and are available for 40,000 Credits or 1,000 Crystals.
The availability of this content coincides with the release of Star Wars Battlefront II - Celebration Edition, a special bundle that includes the base game and all previous and upcoming free game updates, more than 25 Hero appearances, more than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances, more than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines, and more than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses. If you already own Star Wars Battlefront II, the upgrade to the Celebration Edition only costs $24.99.
Looking even further down the line, more content is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II in January. This includes an expansion to the Capital Supremacy game mode as well as the addition of BB-8, who is featured in the trailer, as a playable character.
Star Wars Battlefront II - Celebration Edition is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Meanwhile, The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday.
