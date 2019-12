VIDEO GAMES: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Content Now Available In STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II

Withhitting theaters this week, EA has updated its multiplayer shooterwith new content inspired by the blockbuster film. New troops and hero appearances (costumes) are now available in-game, while a new jungle planet — which EA isn't revealing the name of just yet ( although it has leaked ) — will debut on December 20.An explosive cinematic trailer forupdate has been created, highlighting all of the new content. It's possible this content could be alluding to a sequence in the movie, or perhaps it was created exclusively for the game.New units include the Sith Trooper, whichAlso available is the First Order Jet Trooper, an agile airborne trooper with custom armor, an integrated jet pack, and a G125 Projectile Launcher.For the Resistance, there's the new Ovissian Gunner with a modified rotary cannon, and the Caphex Spy, a hand-to-hand combat specialist withwho comes armed with a modified GLIE-44.Kylo Ren, Finn, and Rey have each received new appearances as well. All three are classified as "Epic" and are available for 40,000 Credits or 1,000 Crystals.The availability of this content coincides with the release of, a special bundle that includes the base game and all previous and upcoming free game updates, more than 25 Hero appearances, more than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances, more than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines, and more than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses. If you already own, the upgrade to theonly costs $24.99.Looking even further down the line, more content is coming toin January. This includes an expansion to the Capital Supremacy game mode as well as the addition of BB-8, who is featured in the trailer, as a playable character.is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Meanwhile,hits theaters on Friday.