VIDEO GAMES: Xbox Prematurely Leaks STAR WARS SQUADRONS Ahead Of EA Play Next Week

The official Xbox website had a listing for EA's yet-to-be-announced game, Star Wars: Squadrons , formerly referred to as "Project Maverick." With EA Play next week, we could get an announcement very soon.

A new Star Wars game from Electronic Arts was prematurely leaked on the official Xbox website. As of this writing, an image of the game, Star Wars: Squadrons, is still live on the home page of the Xbox website calling out "Pilots wanted." However, the pre-order button currently leads to a "page not found" error.

It's assumed that Star Wars: Squadrons is EA's rumored Project Maverick title, which was first discovered back in March via a PlayStation Network leak. It was likely to be revealed during EA Play, which was originally supposed to take place on June 11 before being pushed back to June 18 in light of the ongoing protests against social injustice and systemic racial bias. It seems Microsoft may have forgotten about scheduled marketing, though, which could explain why the feature image is live on the rotator.

While EA Play will now officially take place on June 18, it's believed that Electronic Arts will announce Star Wars: Squadrons ahead of the event. Given Microsoft's premature announcement, perhaps the planned reveal will be pushed up.

According to sources familiar with the game's development, Star Wars: Squadrons is an aerial/space combat game and perhaps a spiritual successor to the beloved Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Initial artwork — which consisted of rebel and Imperial pilots, X-Wing fighters, and an Imperial Star Destroyer — suggests it will be set during the original Star Wars trilogy era. Multiplayer is said to be the focus of the game, but it will also feature a single-player campaign.

EA has not yet announced Star Wars: Squadrons, but could do so any day. The game is expected to release for PC and consoles later this year. Look out for more official news in the coming days leading up to EA Play 2020 on June 18.