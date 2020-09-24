YAKUZA Movie In The Works Based On The Hit Video Game Franchise From SEGA

The hit Yakuza video game franchise kicked off back in 2005, and after growing into a massive series, it's now set to receive the big screen treatment. Find out more details on that after the jump...

Variety confirms that SEGA is developing a live-action Yakuza movie based on the hit video game franchise. They're teaming with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content, with Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long all set to produce. As you might expect, the hunt is now on to find writers to pen the screenplay.

Yakuza is actually SEGA's second bestselling franchise behind Sonic the Hedgehog, and since the first instalment was released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2005, it's spawned seven sequels, and eight spinoffs. The games often receive positive reviews, and it's likely this movie will also follow the story of Kazuma Kiryu after he's released from prison for a crime he didn't commit.

From there, he's pulled back into the world of the yakuza in search for a $100 million fortune.

"Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before," 1212 said today. "The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal – a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption."

Barmack adds, "With our background in telling global stories, we are excited to bring this huge project to global platforms."

This one is clearly still a long way off, but it should be worth keeping an eye on how it starts taking shape as there's huge franchise potential here. Are you guys on board with a Yakuza movie?