Jennifer Aniston Says She Wanted To Play WONDER WOMAN, But Believes She "Waited Too Long"

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston has not been very complimentary about comic book movies in the past, but it turns out the SAG winner did have her eye on the role of Wonder Woman back in the day...

Jennifer Aniston recently backed up Martin Scorsese's "not cinema" comments by suggesting that big blockbuster comic book movies were contributing to the "diminishing film industry," but it turns out there was one particular superhero role the formeractress had her eye on back in the day.While speaking to press after her "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series" SAG award win for her work on, Aniston admitted that she always wanted to play, before adding that she "waited too long."It seemed to be a bit of a throwaway remark and the actress might well have been joking, but she has alluded to missing out on playing a certain CBM character in the past, so perhaps she did actively pursue the role at one point? Regardless, there are still plenty of other parts out there should Aniston decide to tip her toe in the superhero pool.What do you guys think? Could you see/have seen Jennifer Aniston as? Sound off in the usual place.