JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Convinced Patty Jenkins To Cast Connie Nielsen In WONDER WOMAN

Connie Nielsen's Queen Hippolyta is a fan-favourite character in the DCEU, and you have Justice League helmer Zack Sndyer to thank for that, as he was the one who convinced Patty Jenkins to cast her...

Zack Snyder is responsible for many of the DC Extended Universe's biggest casting decisions, including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. In fact, he cast the entire Justice League, but you probably didn't realise he was involved in Connie Nielsen being chosen to take on the role of Queen Hippolyta in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman.

Snyder served as an executive producer on the 2017 release, so it perhaps shouldn't come as a huge surprise that he played such a pivotal role in helping shape the film behind the scenes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen noted, "It's funny because it was Zack Snyder who was the one who kept saying to Patty [Jenkins], ‘I really think you should meet with Connie Nielsen.'" Despite that, Jenkins was reportedly unsure whether Nielsen was the the right fit for the role.

However, Snyder's endorsement led to the two women meeting for lunch. "I just immediately fell into this comrades-in-arms kind of feeling with her, and we just bonded over the next four hours."

The actress later returned as Diana Prince's mother in Justice League, and will next be seen in Wonder Woman 1984. It's also believed that the character will factor into that planned spinoff revolving around the Amazon Warriors from Themyscira. Time will tell whether that happens, though!