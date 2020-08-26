WONDER WOMAN 3: 10 Comic Book Storylines Patty Jenkins' Planned Threequel Could Adapt

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that she has an idea for a third movie, but which comic book storyline could that adapt or be influenced by? Here are some of our top choices...

After a series of delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally scheduled to arrive in theaters this October. The sequel has been a long time coming, but the hope is that the franchise will finally arrive in the present day with the planned Wonder Woman 3 (which Patty Jenkins already has plans for). It remains to be seen which comic book storylines end up inspiring the threequel, but we have some ideas about where the filmmaker could turn to make this the best Wonder Woman movie yet. Any one of the storylines here could help bring Diana Prince into the present day in an effective way for a solo adventure which could have game-changing consequences for the hero moving forward. There's also the opportunity to adapt some truly great comics which have thus far been overlooked. To take a look through these possible storylines, simply click on the "Next" button below!

10. A League of One If Patty Jenkins wants to set Wonder Woman 3 in the present day, then it should feature appearances from some her fellow heroes (Shazam, Aquaman, and the Flash, for example). This one-shot depicts the Amazonian Princess learning of a prophecy that says an ancient dragon will awake, killing her fellow members of the Justice League when they rush into battle to stop it. As a result, Diana decides that she should be the only member of the team to confront the beast, and then proceeds to take down each and every one of her teammates in the hopes of preventing their deaths. This would be a surprising, but no doubt enjoyable, direction to take things in. It may ultimately depend on whether cameos like those would distract too much from Diana!



9. Eyes Of The Gorgon At one point in DC history, Themyscira was relocated to an area near the U.S. coastline. Of course, as their ambassador, Diana was forced to deal with the political ramifications of an island full of superpowered Amazons living alongside a country obsessed with their national security. As if that wasn’t challenging enough for the hero, Wonder Woman’s enemies decide to take advantage of this by teaming together and sending the ancient Medusa after her, and this would serve as a fun way of having Diana Prince's two worlds collide in the present day. Gorgon, meanwhile, would be a villain who ties into the character's mythological background.



8. Superman/Wonder Woman Henry Cavill is set to make a series of cameo/supporting appearances in the DCEU moving forward (assuming talks with Warner Bros. work out), so he could very easily show up in Wonder Woman 3. In the pages of Justice League, Wonder Woman and Superman realised just how similar they are, leading to the two embarking on a relationship with each other. At the time, DC Comics teased that this would have some serious repercussions moving forward, and Batman was far from happy about the world’s two most powerful superheroes being so closely aligned. As he recently warned them, "They’re going to be gunning for you." When Superman asks who he’s referring to, the Caped Crusader simply states: "Whoever’s afraid of what you two could do."



7. Blood Greek mythology has obviously always had a big role in stories featuring Wonder Woman, but that was taken to a whole new level in "The New 52" when it was revealed that Zeus is her father! This led to Diana clashing with a whole host of mythological characters as she sets off on a mission to protect a newborn baby who is also one of the Olympian Gods’ many children. Wonder Woman obviously established Diana's ties to this world, but this movie could dive a little deeper into that, borrowing elements from Brian Azzarello's critically acclaimed comic book run. We're sure Zeus might also have something to say about what happened to Ares in Wonder Woman!



6. Paradise Lost "Paradise Lost" was a collection of stories which featured Wonder Woman heading to Gotham City. However, she didn't clash with the Caped Crusader, as the two instead teamed up to face a common enemy. When Ares - the God of War - and his children join forces with some of the worst villains that Batman’s home city has to offer (including The Joker and Poison Ivy), the two members of the Justice League had to combine forces to face these mystically powered baddies. Some changes would obviously need to be made for this to work, with Ares switched out for another Greek God. However, a team-up with Michael Keaton's Batman, or even Batgirl, would be awesome.



5. Challenge Of The Gods Penned by the legendary George Perez (with Len Wien), "Challenge of the Gods" sees Zeus demand that Wonder Woman become his wife. It goes without saying that won't make it into Wonder Woman 3 because he's her father, but he could just as easily request that she fight for Olympus. Refusing his request (she protects everyone, remember), Diana is then forced to travel deep beneath Themyscira to take on a series of challenges, most of whom are monsters from Greek mythology. Cyclops, harpies, and even a hydra ultimately come into play, while Diana's relationship with her mother is also fleshed out a little more, and that's a reunion it would be great to see happen on screen.



4. The Circle Gail Simone joined Wonder Woman at just the right time, and "The Circle" features plenty of great moments this third instalment could borrow from. While a good chunk of it revisits Diana's origin story, it's her now role as an agent of the Department of Metahuman Affairs which really stands out. Throw in a newfound romance with her DMA partner, Tom Tresser, and this adventure could firmly establish Wonder Woman's new place in the DCEU, while helping her move on from Steve Trevor. We're not sure whether the genetically enhanced gorillas who plague the Amazon warrior here are the best choice of villain, but Gorilla Grodd would certainly be an unexpected foe for this hero!



3. The Hiketeia When Wonder Woman takes part in an ancient ritual called the Hiketeia, she is honour-bound to protect a young woman named Danielle Wellys. Unfortunately, the girl just so happens to be on Batman’s radar in Gotham City as she killed the drug dealers who murdered her sister. This leads to Diana becoming extremely conflicted as she finds herself forced between choosing to turn her back on justice or be disowned by the entirety of Themyscira. Inevitably, Wonder Woman comes to blows with the Caped Crusader, and as the duo battle on the top of a cliff, Danielle throws herself over the edge in order to release the Amazonian Princess of her duties. Batman wouldn't necessarily have to be the hero Diana clashes with as there are lot of potential great team-ups, but dropping another hero from this story wouldn't make it any less impactful. For example, how much fun would it be to see Wonder Woman match wits with one Harley Quinn?



2. The Contest Despite being a very dated 90s comic book, there's a lot in "The Contest" we think would work on the big screen. Stripped of her "Wonder Woman" identity by her mother, Diana has to find out who she really is without that title, and a new "Wonder Woman" - Artemis - ends up taking her place. Boxer Ann Wolfe made a blink and you'd miss it appearance as Artemis in the first Wonder Woman movie, but we're assuming someone with a little more acting experience would fill this role. A lot is bound to have changed on Themyscira since Diana left, so it would be interesting discovering their new champion, and someone who wants to take Wonder Woman's place. Of course, when the reason why she was really chosen to replace Diana comes out, this story could take a dark turn.

