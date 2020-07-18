WONDER WOMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION Is Coming To Blu-ray For The First Time Ever

For the first time ever, Lynda Carter's classic Wonder Woman television series is coming to Blu-ray with a whole ton of exclusive special features and new commentary from Carter herself.

While the world waits for Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that the original Wonder Woman television series starring Lynda Carter is coming to Blu-ray in just two weeks on July 28.

Considering the timing, Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection was likely initially intended to release in the wake of Wonder Woman 1984's original theatrical run, which was set to start in June, but with the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel delayed until October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment had to adjust accordingly.

The upcoming release will include fully remastered versions of all fifty-nine episodes, plus the pilot movie, spread across ten discs. There will also be a ton of cool special features, including a pair of original audio commentary tracks from Lynda Carter herself and exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Wonder Woman debuted in 1975 with a pilot movie and aired three seasons collectively on ABC and CBS from 1977-1979.