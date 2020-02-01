Fandango's 2020 Movie Preview Reveals New Stills For BIRDS OF PREY, TENET, WONDER WOMAN 1984, And More
An amazing gallery of stills from many of 2020's biggst movies has been released today, including the likes of Black Widow, No Time To Die, Mulan, and more! Check them all out after the jump...
2020 is shaping up to be an incredible year not just for the superhero genre, but movies in general. While there aren't exactly any releases up there with Avengers: Endgame
and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
in terms of sheer scale, we have plenty to look forward to over the next 12 months.
Now, thanks to Fandango
, we have brand new, hi-res images from A Quiet Place: Part II
, Bad Boys For Life
, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
, Black Widow
, Mulan
, No Time To Die
, Onward
, TENET
, and Wonder Woman 1984
.
There's a lot of excitement surrounding each of those projects and these stills should help get you even more hyped, especially as we get to see Gal Gadot's Amazon Warrior in action against some thugs and Mulan racing into battle (it definitely feels like 2020 will be a good year for strong female leads).
To check out these new images, all you need to do is hit the "View List" button for the full gallery!
