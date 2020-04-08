INCEPTION's International Re-Release Unlikely To Include New DUNE And WONDER WOMAN 1984 Trailers

Trailers for Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 are expected to arrive in August, but it seems as we could be waiting for those a little longer than expected. Find out more details on that after the jump...

After originally being booked in for a July release, the 10th anniversary of Inception will now be celebrated this month instead. For Christopher Nolan fans overseas, it returns to the big screen on August 12th, with a U.S. launch booked for August 21st. As well as a special Tenet preview, it's believed new trailers for Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune will also be shared before Inception.

However, Trailer-Track reports that those latter two sneak peeks won't be attached to the overseas screenings of Nolan's critically acclaimed sci-fi movie.

It's rare for trailers to premiere overseas before domestically anyway and, as the site points out, this is likely to "cut down on bootlegged copies appearing ahead of the respective online launches." It's been a long time since we've been able to enjoy a new trailer for an upcoming blockbuster, so we now have to hope that there are no delays with either of these anticipated previews.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in October, while Dune is coming our way in December.

Right now, it's still hard to say whether they will meet their planned release dates, especially when so much hinges on Tenet in September (a movie all major studios are keeping an eye on).

