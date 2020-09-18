New WONDER WOMAN 1984 Footage Revealed In Latest WB Japan Christmas TV Spot

To promote the new Christmas release date for Wonder Woman 1984, WB Japan has released a TV spot that contains a few snippets of new footage from the Amazonian princess' showdown with Cheetah.

The official Japanese website for Wonder Woman 1984 has released a TV spot to promote the new Christmas Day release date for Diana Prince's second standalone feature. Although, based on the world's inability to subdue the COVID-19 pandemic, don't hold your breathe for the film to stick to that release date, either.

The move to Christmas 2020 marks the sixth release date for the film as the original plan called for the sequel to debut during last year's Holiday Season. Back in December 2019, director Patty Jenkins revealed that filming and VFX for the film were 100% done.

Producer Charles Roven revealed that Warner Bros. was shifting WW84's release date around to find a prime slot for the studio's film slate and year-end profits. However, that call was made before COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and now it seems safe to say that WB is likely regretting its initial decision.

Do you think WB should simply release Wonder Woman 1984 on VOD? AT&T CEO John Stankey previously asserted that would not be the case, but recent chatter surrounding Mulan's Disney+ Premier Access earnings might have the head of WB's parent company rethinking those statements.

