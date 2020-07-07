New WONDER WOMAN 1984 Still Released As Patty Jenkins Teases A Possible AMAZONS Animated Series

A new official image from Wonder Woman 1984 takes Diana (Gal Gadot) back to the "Amazon Olympics" on Themyscira, as director Patty Jenkins teases both an Amazons spinoff and possible animated series...

Although Gal Gadot's Diana left her home of Themyscira behind in the first Wonder Woman movie, we will return to the island in the upcoming sequel via flashback, and a new still released by Empire Magazine shows a younger take on the princess competing in the "Amazon Olympics."

“What I love about the Amazon Olympics is everything that we got to really celebrate in the first movie,” director Patty Jenkins tells the mag. “Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve been training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

Jenkins has previously mentioned tentative plans for an Amazons spinoff, but she reveals that there has also been talk of an animated series focusing on Diana's fellow warriors of Themyscira.

The filmmaker doesn't elaborate, but does confirm that discussions are already taking place for where a third Wonder Woman movie would take the character.

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” she says. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

It sounds like it's very early days (there's still a chance we won't even see WW84 this year, after all), but Warner Bros. is clearly interested in making this franchise a priority moving forward.

Be sure to pick up the latest issue of Empire when it hits shelves this Thursday for more.