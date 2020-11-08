WarnerMedia CFO Warns There Could Be Further Delays With Titles Like WONDER WOMAN 1984 And DUNE

While Tenet finally has a release date, WarnerMedia CFO has indicated that there could be further delays to some of Warner Bros.' upcoming blockbusters as a result of COVID-19. Read on for details...

It's been a tough week for those working at WarnerMedia as mass layoffs have been made across the entire company and its subsidiaries (including DC Comics). The company's CFO, John Stephens, addressed investors on a recent call - shared via The Hollywood Reporter - and addressed a number of topics, including Warner Bros.' film slate.

While there may now be plans in place for Tenet to be released internationally at the end of this month and then select cities in the U.S. in early September, the future beyond that is unclear, with big question marks surrounding upcoming titles like Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune.

"I am not certain where those [films] are going to go," Stephens explained, adding that "further delays in some of the titles" could happen as a the studio tries to figure out what comes next.

Just like Disney were once keeping an eye on Tenet to decide how to handle Mulan's release, it now seems likely that Warner Bros. are watching that movie closely to see how it performs when it arrives on Disney+ for $29.99 next month. After all, WarnerMedia could do something similar with both Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune on HBO Max should theaters remain closed.

We'll have to wait and see, but there's clearly still a lot of uncertainty at WarnerMedia right now.