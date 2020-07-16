WONDER WOMAN 1984: A New Batch Of Stills From The DC Comics Sequel Have Been Revealed

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released this October, and a new batch of official stills from Patty Jenkins' DC Comics sequel have been revealed featuring a number of key characters...

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed almost as many times as The New Mutants at this point, and with Warner Bros. seemingly unwilling to even consider a Digital release for the DC Comics sequel, it's now scheduled to arrive in theaters this October. Recently, there's been chatter that theaters in the United States won't re-open until September or October, so that could lead to another delay.

After all, Tenet director Christopher Nolan appears somewhat obsessed with being the one responsible for bringing paying moviegoers back to multiplexes, so that could be prioritised over Wonder Woman 1984. Time will tell on that front, of course, but things are very uncertain right now.

As Patty Jenkins' movie was supposed to be released back in June, a number of tie-in books are finding their way into stores, and Bleeding Cool has shared some official images from those. As you can see below, we get a new look at almost all the main characters, including Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Dr. Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

The interactions between Wonder Woman and Barbara look particularly interesting, and she certainly looks a lot less timid before her eventual transformation into the monstrous Cheetah.

Check out some of the stills below, and see the whole gallery over at Bleeding Cool!

