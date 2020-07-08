WONDER WOMAN 1984 Action Figure Offers A Much Closer Look At Kristen Wiig's Villainous Cheetah

We're still waiting for that new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, but an action figure released for the DC Comics adaptation offers yet another fresh look at Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah. Check it out!

After a series of delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is now heading to theaters this October. Depending on what happens with Tenet next month, Warner Bros. will either push forward with those plans, further delay the sequel, or finally consider some sort of early PVOD option for Patty Jenkins' movie.

A new trailer is expected to be released during the upcoming DC FanDome event, and if we're lucky, that will include a proper look at Cheetah. Kristen Wiig's villain has been revealed in promo art, Funko Pops, and more, but we still haven't had an official image or footage featuring the character.

In the meantime, another Cheetah action figure has been revealed. "After her claws come out, Barbara Minerva shifts from friend to foe, becoming the fiercest rival Wonder Woman has yet to face," the description on Walmart reads. "This Battle Cheetah doll is inspired by her final transformation into the powerful Super-Villain, and with head-to-toe true-to-movie details, she’s prepared to fight for her claim to power."

As you can see from that, the figure includes "head-to-toe true-to-movie details," so this has to be indicative of what we'll end up seeing on screen in Wonder Woman 1984.

What do you guys think about this take on Cheetah?

