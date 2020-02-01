WONDER WOMAN 1984, BLACK WIDOW & ETERNALS Top Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies List For 2020

As the 2020 movie season gears up to begin in earnest tomorrow, Fandango has shared their annual film fan survey and the results aren't exactly surprising. Comic book movies reigned supreme yet again with Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 earning the top spot on Fandango audiences' most anticipated movies list for 2020, followed by a pair of Marvel giants in Black Widow and Eternals.



The top four films on the Most Anticipated Movies list were directed by women.



Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) and Chris Pine (Steve Trevor) were voted Most Anticipated Actress and Actor, while their co-star Kristen Wiig (Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah) was voted as the Most Anticipated Villain of the year.



As for the genre lists, Disney's live-action Mulan was voted the Most Anticipated Family Film, Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II was voted the Most Anticipated Horror Film and Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife was voted the Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy.



To check out all eight of Fandango's audience-voted Most Anticipated lists for 2020 in their entirety, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

Most Anticipated Movie Wonder Woman 1984 (Patty Jenkins; June 5) Black Widow (Cate Shortland; May 1) Eternals (Chloe Zhao; November 6) Mulan (Niko Caro; March 27) No Time to Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga; April 10) A Quiet Place Part II (John Krasinski; March 20) Birds of Prey (Cathy Yan; February 7) In the Heights (Jon M. Chu; June 26) Soul (Pete Docter & Kemp Powers; June 19) Fast & Furious 9 (Justin Lin; May 22)

Most Anticipated Actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II; Jungle Cruise) Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) Zendaya (Dune)

Most Anticipated Actor Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Most Anticipated Villain Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984) Rami Malek as Safin (No Time to Die) Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (Birds of Prey) Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog) Charlize Theron as Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)

Most Anticipated Family Film Mulan Soul Sonic the Hedgehog Dolittle Jungle Cruise

Most Anticipated Horror Film A Quiet Place Part II Halloween Kills The Invisible Man The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Grudge