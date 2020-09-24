WONDER WOMAN 1984 BTS Featurette Contains New Footage From Patty Jenkins' Sequel

A new Wonder Woman 1984 Revlon tie-in advert has been released online, and it features some new footage of Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) making their way to a high-society gala...

A new Wonder Woman 1984 Revlon advert has been released, and it doubles as a behind-the-scenes featurette for Patty Jenkins' upcoming superhero sequel.

Most of the new stuff consists of BTS shots as we learn how the crew went about developing the characters' fashion sense and style to achieve an authentic '80s aesthetic, but we also see some footage of Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) enjoying a meal before making their way to a swanky gala.

It so happens that the event is also being attended by Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), so this location could well wind up being the setting for one of the movie's action set pieces.

We recently learned that WW84's release had been delayed yet again, but it hasn't been pushed into 2021 (yet, anyway), and is currently set to hit theatres on December 25.

"In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes — media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

