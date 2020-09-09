WONDER WOMAN 1984 Could Move To Late December As Marvel Studios Considers Another BLACK WIDOW Delay

We have more potential bad release date news today as Warner Bros. is said to be considering another Wonder Woman 1984 delay, while there could be plans to shift Black Widow too. Check it out...

COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, and with theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco still closed, Deadline's exhibition sources tell them that Warner Bros. is likely going to delay Wonder Woman 1984...again. This time, it's said the DC Comics movie could move from its current October 2nd date to either November or late December.

What would this mean for Dune? Well, while we got to see the first trailer for that a little earlier today, it could slip from December 18th to sometime in 2021 instead.

Tenet could also be to blame for this possible Wonder Woman 1984 delay as Warner Bros. wants Christopher Nolan's movie to make as big a splash as possible at the domestic box office. With just three weeks to go until Patty Jenkins' sequel is scheduled to hit theaters, this delay would certainly be pretty last-minute and almost certainly upset comic book fans.

Things get worse, though; the trade notes that, "There are whispers, and Disney would not confirm today, that its Marvel movie Black Widow could move from its November 6 release date." If that happens, then Wonder Woman 1984 could end up taking the place of the Marvel Studios movie.

Where it would move isn't clear, though there will be those who hope that it will be sent to Disney+ like Mulan (currently, it's believed that's the plan for Pixar's Soul).

We'll keep you guys updated, but brace yourselves!